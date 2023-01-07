Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): Another car dragging incident was reported in Hardoi town of Uttar Pradesh when local people chased and stopped the vehicle thereby saving the life of a student cyclist. The boy was dragged with his leg stuck in the rear bumper of the car for at least a kilometre. Luckily for him, the local people raised an alarm on spotting the victim, which prevented a major tragedy.

A huge crowd assembled at the spot and badly thrashed the driver of the car, who was left bleeding. The police had to protect the accused driver from further beating by the mob. Besides the crowd also resorted to vandalism. Protesting people turned the car turtle and also damaged the vehicle. Somehow, the situation was brought under control and the driver of the car was arrested by the police.

On receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. The erring car driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded whereas the injured student was admitted to a hospital where he has been undergoing treatment.