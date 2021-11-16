New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday noted that people were 'suffering from hunger and dying of hunger', and gave the Centre three weeks' time to develop a scheme for the setting up of community kitchens across the country. The court directed the Centre to call a meeting with state governments to seek their views on the same.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking the setting up of community kitchens in all states and union territories to ensure food security, in the backdrop of the havoc wreaked by the pandemic.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana told Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, "See if you want to take care of hunger, no constitution, law or court will say no. My suggestion again is...already we're delaying, so further adjournments won't help... We'll give you the final time of three weeks, please hold that meeting (with state governments to develop a scheme)..."

The Chief Justice told the Centre that 'people are dying of hunger and malnutrition is a separate issue, and do not mix them', and added that it is not bothered about the international malnutrition index, but it's only aim is to curb the hunger issues in the country.

The bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli slammed the Centre stating that it appears from the affidavit and submissions of the Centre that it is still in the process of gathering suggestions on the matter. The bench noted, "It looks like the government is not in a mood to implement the scheme..."

In October, the court had directed the Centre to formulate a scheme after considering the existing schemes and in coordination with the states.

The bench noted that if state governments have any objection, it will be taken up in the next hearing.

The court also expressed its disappointment with the Central government for submitting an affidavit under the secretary and not the concerned officer. CJI said that it had been said by the court on earlier occasions also that responsible officer has to file the affidavit. "You have to respect institutions. We say something.. you write something. This can't go on," observed the court.

The matter will be heard again after 3 weeks.