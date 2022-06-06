New Delhi: The Supreme Court in its recent order has held that a person can not be denied arrears of pension on the ground of delay by him or her in approaching the court.

The bench comprising Justice MR Shah and Justice BV Nagaratha passed the order on writ petition filed by a group of people challenging the Bombay High Court order that had refused them pension arrears. The petitioners had approached the High Court against the Goa government that had retired them at the age of 58 rather than 60 as they were inducted in the service prior to their appointment under the Goa, Daman and Diu Reorganisation Act.

They had contended before the court it was illegal to retire them at 58 which the High Court also agreed to but refused granting arrears of pension on the account of approaching the court late. It held that pension only for 2 years for which they should have been employed, shall be given and not any arrears. The Supreme Court held that the High Court has "erred in observing that the appellant will not be entitled to any arrears of pension".

"As such, the High Court may be right and/or justified in denying any salary for the period of two extra years to the writ petitoners if they would have continued in service, on the ground of delay. However, as far as the pension is concerned, it is a continuous cause of action. There is no justification at all for denying the arrears of pension as they would have been retired/superannuated at the age of 60 years. There is no justification at all by the High Court to deny the pension at the revised rates," ordered the court. "Now the arrears accordingly shall be paid to the appellant within a period of four weeks from today," directed the court.

