Srikakulam: With deaths among migratory pelicans on the rise, officials in Telineelapuram bird sanctuary, located in Tekkali Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, have opined that it is due to their eating habits in the sanctuary.

There has been a rise in the deaths of migratory pelicans in Telineelapuram, with nearly 100 birds dying within a month. The pelicans, which fly to Telineelapuram from Siberia every year in October, stay there till April.

According to official figures, about 336 pelicans came to the sanctuary in the current season, for whom 168 nests were erected in order to lay eggs and give birth to offspring. Among the mothers, however, 100 birds have died.

''We took the issue of pelican birds to the attention of superiors already. The birds are eating fish from nearby ponds. We came to the preliminary conclusion that the digestive system of the birds was damaged due to the presence of worms in the fish that they were eating. We are giving medicines prescribed by the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory authorities to birds that fell to the ground with illness. No matter how many attempts are made, the death doesn't stop.'', Tekkal Forest Ranger PV Sastri said.

As per information, authorities first noticed the death of two pelicans on December 26. Presently, they have been falling down to the ground due to illness at the rate of five to ten per day.

The exact cause of death for the birds, who have been regular visitors in the winter for breeding, has not yet been fully identified by the authorities.