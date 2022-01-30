Varanasi: The Gujarat Congress President Hardik Patel, while on his visit to Varanasi, said that Pegasus software is being misused by the BJP to breach the privacy of the masses and use it to their own political advantage."The Pegasus software was purchased in 2017 ahead of the Gujarat elections. Its biggest use was made during those elections and now it is again going to be misused in the upcoming assembly elections in the five states. They are literally taping the mobile phones of the voters through the software. The BJP is clearly working to destroy the freedom of every person, which Congress will not tolerate at all," Patel said. He also claimed that the party could not give answers to the Supreme Court on the matter, which proves that they are on the foul side.

Speaking about the well-propagated progress by the BJP in Kashi, Patel said that the development model here is a complete hoax. "The condition of the streets is worse, the drains are filling up, the condition is very bad. It's a joke that they call this a clean city. They say Varanasi is progressing and will be similar to the Gujarat model soon. But that does not seem to be the case at all. All they know is how to do politics of lies and deceit. They are asking for votes in the name of development in UP, but I don't see development at all. Rejuvenating a few religious places is not development," he added.

Patel further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party works to divide people in the name of religion and caste. "I am here to see the grassroots situation, and I see the reality which is completely contradictory to what they claim, " he said.

Hardik Patel has been on a political tour in Uttar Pradesh in the purview of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh for the past few days. He was yesterday stopped from holding an event in Prayagraj by the local police authorities.

Also read: Congress leader Hardik Patel stopped from meeting students in Prayagraj row