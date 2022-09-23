Srinagar: The 'Voice for Peace and Justice' organised a cycle race 'Pedal for Peace' in Srinagar on Friday morning to encourage sports and motivate the youth to stay away from social evils and other radical activities. The event was attended by more than 2,264 cyclists, including a good number of women of Kashmir Valley, who were waving national flags all the way. On the occasion, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh and Additional Home Secretary RK Goyal distributed prizes to the victorious players. Interestingly, the youngest, who participated in the race, was a two-and-a-half-year-old kid, who was awarded a special prize.

Addressing the media, Dilbagh Singh said, 'Pedal for Peace' is being organised since 2014 and every year people are actively participating in the race. He further said, "Such events play an important role in keeping the environment healthy. It keeps youth away from militancy and drugs and they should reap the benefits and channelise their energies positively." Victorious bicyclists also looked happy and attributed their success to their hard work and focus. They also thanked the police as they believed that such programmes not only help bicyclists but also attract other people to cycling.