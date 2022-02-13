Srinagar (J&K): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that abrogation of Article 370 has worsened the Kashmir issue on an international forum. Speaking during a press conference at her Gupkar Residence in Srinagar, she said, "ruling party BJP can resolve the Kashmir issue by having a peaceful dialogue with Pakistan, there is no other option left."

"The BJP sold the narrative that the situation in Kashmir valley will get resolved after the abrogation of Article 370. But nothing has changed on the ground. The situations have only worsened," she added. "The rollback of the special status of J&K has further complicated the Kashmir issue. One of the serious repercussions of this observable at an international level is that India is being isolated internally, and the situation in Kashmir is worse than ever."

Mufti further reiterated that no one is feeling safe in Kashmir since the abrogation. "Be it a common man or a journalist, nobody feels safe anymore. Journalism is in fact being seen as a crime and truth is being throttled. Several journalists including Sajad Gul, Fahad Shah, and others are behind the bars. Many have fled Kashmir after being named in FIRs. How can things work and truth prevail in such conditions?” she asked while urging international bodies to raise voices for the immediate release of journalists arrested in Kashmir.

Mufti further claimed that democracy is being gagged in Kashmir by obstructing the basic human rights of Indian citizens and no one is allowed to raise their voices. "Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had no option other than to talk to Pakistan over the matter. The BJP led by PM Narendra Modi too will have to follow suit. There is no alternative to dialogue with Pakistan for resolving all issues including the political issues of Kashmir,” she reiterated.

