Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday assured the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) that its leaders will get safe passage for attending peace talks with the government. The outfit on Wednesday demanded safe passage for its leaders taking part in the dialogue, in case the talks fail.

"Let me assure them (HNLC) and everybody that it is the duty of the government to ensure that the safety of each and everybody who comes for the talks is maintained," Sangma told reporters here. The chief minister expressed hope that the talks will be successful.

All concerns raised by the members of the HNLC will be addressed including the safety of their leaders, he said. The outlawed HNLC deputed its vice chairman Manbhalang Jyrwa and two others to attend a tripartite peace talk involving the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Meghalaya government.

MHA interlocutors AK Mishra, Peter Dkhar of the Meghalaya government and HNLC representative Sadon Blah have already had several rounds of meetings in the past few weeks. At present, there are over 30 active cadres of the outfit who will be joining the peace process, according to a senior home department official. (PTI)