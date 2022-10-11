Palamu (Jharkhand): The wheat crisis is evident in Jharkhand if not across the country as the government has reduced by half the quantity of wheat distributed among the poor under the Public Distribution System (PDS) every month.

Sources told ETV Bharat that under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, poor people will be provided 1 kg of wheat and 4 kg of rice from this month as against 2 kg of wheat and 3 kg of rice. At least, 19 lakh poor beneficiaries have been impacted by it in the state.

The talk of a wheat crisis in the country started when the Russia-Ukraine war worsened earlier this year. Following it, in May, India imposed a sudden ban on exporting wheat as inflation soared in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Sources say if the situation remains the same, the government might stop distributing wheat altogether through the PDS. However, no administrative officer wants to openly talk about this issue. The supply of wheat has been reduced by the Food Corporation of India.

Palamu District Supply Officer Shabbir Ahmed said that under the PDS system, 4 kg rice and 1 kg wheat are being given to the beneficiaries. Pertinently, in May this year, the Union government reduced the amount of wheat to be allocated to states and Union Territories from May to September under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

It was reported that the reduced quota of wheat will be made up for with rice. The wheat supply to Bihar, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh was stopped under the food security welfare programme. The quota for eight other states -- Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and West Bengal-- was reduced.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was launched to provide free food grains to over 80 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the scheme, the Centre provides five kilograms of foodgrains per person free of cost every month.