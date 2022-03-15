Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban as deeply disappointing, saying it was not only about religion but the freedom to choose.

Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday welcomed the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the Hijab ban in educational institutions and appealed to everyone to maintain peace by accepting the order of the Court.

"I welcome the Court's decision. I appeal to everyone that the state and country have to go forward, everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the order of the High Court. The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united," said Joshi.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions and said that wearing a Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

