Thiruvananthapuram: Former MLA and Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader, PC George was taken into police custody by the Thiruvananthapuram Fort police for his controversial remarks against the Muslims while addressing an event in the district on Friday. It was under state police chief Anil Kant's direction that Fort police registered a case against the leader.

Thiruvananthapuram Fort police took him into custody from his house in Erattupetta around 5 am on Sunday. The action was taken followed by the instructions of DGP Anil Kant. Several organisations had filed complaints seeking action against PC George. Addressing a programme organised as part of the ongoing Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan on Friday, George had sparked off a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid restaurants run by the community. There was a widespread protest against hate speech.

Organisations such as the Youth League, DYFI, the Welfare Party and the Popular Front had filed complaints against PC George. AIYAF State President N Arun and secretary TT Jismon also urged to take legal action against PC George for making a speech that pollutes religious-communal harmony of the state. Seeking strict action against George for trying to promote religious rivalry, Kerala Muslim Jamaat Council, Muslim Youth League and Welfare Party State President Hamid Vaniyambalam lodged a complaint with the DGP. The PDP had also lodged a complaint with the police against the communal slurs.

