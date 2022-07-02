Kochi (Kerala): The Kerala police on Saturday arrested former Poonjar MLA P C George in a sexual harassment case. George is currently in the Thiruvananthapuram police camp. The case was registered on the complaint of the main accused in the solar scam case.

Also read: Hate speech case: Kerala court remands P C George; HC asks state why his custody is required

George was taken into custody by the Cantonment police from a guest house here where he was being grilled by the Crime Branch in connection with a conspiracy hatched to defame the Kerala Chief Minister in smuggling allegations levelled by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. He has been charged under IPC Section 354 (a) (Sexual harassment).