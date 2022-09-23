New Delhi: PayU announced today that it has successfully tokenized over 50 million cards to date. PayU has the potential to tokenize 90% of all domestic transactions, as it is live with India's largest payment networks - Visa, Mastercard and RuPay, and fully certified by them as a token requestor and token provider.

PayU Token Hub is a unique solution offering both network tokens and issuer tokens under a single hub. It has the widest coverage of card and bank networks and is also live on American Express and Diners Club. Success rates are 6-7% higher, on average, for tokenised transactions processed by PayU, compared to transactions through debit and credit cards.

Speaking on the development Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU payments said, "The achievement speaks to PayU's commitment to helping merchants comply with government regulations without compromising customer convenience. We have already integrated some of the largest merchants in the country, and as the deadline approaches, we look forward to helping more businesses & their customers with a smooth transition."

"With Token Hub we are working towards Government's Digital India vision as we believe this regulation will boost the digital payments ecosystem by making online transactions safer from cyber frauds and thefts." PayU Token Hub was launched in October 2021, to help businesses comply with RBI's latest guidelines on online card data storage whilst allowing issuing banks to also generate their own tokens.

Powered by Wibmo, PayU Token Hub is developed as an interoperable plug-n-play solution, to enable card on file and device tokenization using a single integration point. According to RBI's extended deadline, only banks and networks will be allowed to store customer card data w.e.f September 30, 2022. To enable merchants and banks to comply with tokenization guidelines.

PayU's Token Hub plays an integral role in providing a frictionless payment experience in tokenizing card details with minimal steps in the transaction process. Businesses can integrate this unique, interoperable, plug-n-play solution with zero-code change and can go live on Token Hub within just a day.(PTI)