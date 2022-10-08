Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Saturday welcomed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that anything which causes social discrimination must be junked. Speaking at a book launch event here on Friday, Bhagwat had said concepts like `Varna' and `Jaati' (caste) should be completely discarded, adding that the caste system has no relevance now.

"Everything that causes discrimination should go out lock, stock and barrel," the RSS chief had said. He had also said one must not hesitate to accept and apologise for the mistakes committed by one's ancestors. Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Pawar, however, said such statements need to be implemented in actual behaviour and must not remain as lip service.

"A big segment of society suffered due to such discrimination. And the fact that those who were responsible for such discrimination are realising it must be done away with is a good thing," he said. "Only apologising, however, will not do. Everything depends on how we actually behave with these sections of society," the NCP chief added.

He refused to answer a query on the fight between the two Shiv Sena factions at the Election Commission for the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol, saying everyone will have to accept whatever decision the apex poll body takes. (PTI)