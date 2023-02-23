New Delhi : After Pawan Khera was arrested by the police, the congress leaders moved SC for relief in multiple FIRs lodged against him for alleged remarks against PM Modi. Congress leader Pawan Khera tells Supreme Court that multiple FIRs have been lodged against him in Varanasi, Lucknow and Assam for remarks against PM Modi.

Earlier in the day Congress leader Pawan Khera was detained by police after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party said.

Khera, against whom a case has been registered in Assam, was asked by the Delhi Police to deplane. Congress leaders sat on dharna at the tarmac in protest and did not allow him to be taken away without an arrest warrant. Senior Delhi Police officials later handed over a document from Assam Police seeking their help in the detention of Khera.

Khera has been in the centre of controversy for the last few days after he wrongly pronounced the name of the Prime Minister 'Narendra Damodar Modi' as 'Narendra Gautamdas Modi' in a recent press conference in New Delhi. While expressing the party's reservation over BJP's reluctance to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the ongoing Adani Hindenburg row, Khera said in the press conference that Prime Minister's name is Damodardas but he acts like Gautam Das. Even in a tweet he wrote - "I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das…."

Since then the saffron brigade was demanding his arrest. Few minutes after the tweet BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote on his twitter handle - "The Congress has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for his humble origins and now they haven’t even spared his dead father, who had nothing to do with politics… Congress’s deep seated sense of entitlement and disdain for a self made man doesn’t sit well with an aspirational India".

BJP strongly alleged that Khera has targeted the humble background of the Prime Minister. Priti Gandhi - that national in-charge of social media, BJP Mohila Morcha took to twitter and wrote - "@Pawankhera has become so desperate to prove his credentials & worth to his bosses that he has stooped to slandering the Honourable Prime Minister's father. Absolutely Disgusting!!"

As per the report Khera was suppose to go to Raipur today morning but he was stopped at the Delhi airport. Ironically he was about the board into the airport bus to catch the flight for his destination. Suddenly security personnel, who was stationed there, asked him not to board because of police officer instruction. (With Agency inputs)

