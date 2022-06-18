New Delhi: Congress on Saturday appointed the party's national spokesperson, Pawan Khera as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new Communications Department with immediate effect on Saturday.

"Congress President has approved the appointment of Pawan Khera as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new Communications Department, with immediate effect," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in an official statement. Recently, the Congress party fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan, instead of Pawan Khera for the Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)