Amaravati: Jana Sena will come to power in 2024, predicted party chief Pawan Kalyan. He made interesting remarks while addressing a meeting organised to mark the ninth anniversary of the Jana Sena formation day at Ippatam village in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Pawan Kalyan said that the party will come to power in 2024 and Amaravati would remain the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan targeted the YSRCP government saying that he hoped that Jagan would provide clean governance, but there was no such government in the state. He alleged that 30 lakh construction workers were left in the lurch due to sand policy in the state. He also said he doesn't have any grudge against YSRCP leaders, but only targets the government for its wrong policies.

Pawan said that he will come up with an investor-friendly industrial policy, scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme, ensure minimum support price for crops, create five lakh jobs in the private sector every year and fill all vacant posts in the government immediately after coming to power.

Pawan announced the future plans of Jana Sena and clarified that Amravati should be the capital of Andhra Pradesh and Kurnool district will be renamed as Damodaram Sanjeevayya district. He said his goal is to turn the debt-ridden AP into a prosperous state and added that he would bring in a new industrial policy.

Pawan, who wants to make AP a state where investments can come in, has announced that he will give free sand to low-income groups. He announced that he would help the youth under the 'ana Sena Saubhagya scheme and provide financial assistance and agriculture would be made a profitable sector and canals and mini reservoirs would be modernised. He said that all vacant posts will be filled when he comes to power. Jana Sena aims at protecting the benefits of the unemployed. Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the CPS of employees will definitely be abolished when he comes to power.

Pawan announced that he was donating Rs 50 lakh to Ippatam village in gratitude to the people, who had given space for the Jana Sena formation day meeting.