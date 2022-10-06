Pauri (Uttarakhand): The bus accident in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand cost 33 lives has left the groom, whose relatives were traveling in the bus to the bride's residence for the marriage ceremony, in shock. So much so, that the groom Sandeep returned home without even getting married.

On Tuesday, Sandeep's relatives and friends set out in the bus from Haridwar for Kanda village located at Birkhal in the Pauri district. His family members said that Sandeep had reached the bride's house by car even before his relatives and was waiting for their arrival.

When the news of the accident reached the bride's residence, Sandeep was dumbfounded. He seemed to have lost all interest in marriage and sat in the car all night frantically calling his relatives to know where they were safe. The tragic accident left him so distraught that he came back without getting married.