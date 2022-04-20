Gaya (Bihar): Scores of students belonging to poor families and those who are unable to meet the high cost of coaching fees, are given tips to crack the IIT free of cost. The institution is being run by the former IITians who were once students of this coaching institute. They provide financial and moral support to the Patwatoli coaching institute in the Manpur locality of Gaya in Bihar.

The institution also has a library called 'Vriksha' where students can get access to different books free of cost. Last year, at least eight students from Patwatoli cracked the IIT exam and nearly 150 candidates had cleared the toughest engineering entrance exam so far.

Patwatoli in Bihar churns out IITians

The library of the coaching institute is run by the financial contributions of those successful engineering students (former IITians) who are now working in foreign countries as well as Blue Chip companies in India. Chandrakant Patekar, the founder of the Patwatoli institute in Manpur locality of Gaya in Bihar, said, "In 1996, a youth from the village named Jitendra cracked the IIT exam and since then he became an inspiration for the children of this village. The students began dreaming of clearing the JEE. Jitendra helped in setting up of the library called Vriksha Be The Change, where students get access to competitive books free of cost," Chandrakant said.

"Jitendra Bhaiya cleared the JEE, thereafter he got a job in the USA. Several students were motivated by his achievements. He always supported us. Last year, at least 8 candidates cleared the IIT and altogether 150 students have cracked the JEE test so far," claimed Patekar.