Rishikesh: Patwari Vaibhav Pratap, a suspect in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, was arrested by the SIT on Friday. Pratap had failed to give satisfactory answers during the interrogation leading to his arrest. Earlier, he was suspended for negligence in the murder case. There is a possibility that soon some more people may also be arrested by the SIT team led by IPS P Renuka Devi.

The SIT has been formed to investigate the matter after Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's order. Ankita's father first came to the local Patwari of the Revenue Police System to file a missing report, but the officials concerned did not pay heed to him. Revenue Inspector Vaibhav Pratap Singh did not even register the complaint. Pratap had told that Pulkit Arya had come to him on September 19 at 2 am.

Pulkit Arya had informed him about Ankita's disappearance. On this, he did not register an FIR saying that the report can be filed only after 24 hours of missing. Vaibhav Pratap told that he advised Pulkit to inform Ankita's father about this. However, he had asked for Ankita's photo or an Aadhaar card for identification. After this, on the approval from the tahsildar, he went on leave.

On Friday, the investigation team collected a mobile from the Chila canal area. It was then sent to the forensic lab for examination. Ankita's mobile has still not been traced and if this mobile is of Ankita, then the SIT can get many important clues. A mobile of Pulkit Arya, the main accused in this case, is also missing. On Thursday, the Kotdwar court sent the three accused to three days police remand. Confirming this, Jailor BP Singh of District Jail Pauri said that the three accused, including the main accused Pulkit, have been handed over to the SIT. The SIT is now interrogating the three accused.