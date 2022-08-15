Srinagar: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with full zeal and patriotic fervour across the Jammu region on Monday amid heightened security arrangements. The main function in the Jammu region was conducted at the Jammu MA Stadium where Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of the event.

Patriotic fervour marks Independence Day celebrations across Jammu region

Officials said the respective district development commissioners hoisted the national flag at the main functions in the rest of the nine districts of the Jammu region, while small official functions also marked the day. In Jammu and elsewhere, local residents hoisted the tricolour at various city chowks, while all mainstream political parties, including the BJP, Congress, National Conference, PDP and Panthers Party, also organised special functions to mark the day.