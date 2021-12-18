Patna: Continuing the crackdown against the corrupt officials in the state, the team of Vigilance (Surveillance) Department of Bihar raided the premises of an executive engineer in Patna. During this, the team seized a large amount of cash, gold and silver jewelleries from the engineer’s house during the raid.

The cash was so much that the team had to get a note counting machine to know the full amount. The team raided the house of Ajay Kumar Singh, Executive Engineer of Rural Works Department in Indrapuri area.

During the raids that have been going on for nearly three hours, the monitoring bureau has so far recovered more than Rs 60 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewelery along with land investment papers and some other important documents.

Confirming the same, DSP, Monitoring Department SK Mahuar said, "Jewelries and around Rs 60 lakh cash has been recovered in the raid. The team has been called to assess the valuation of the recovered property. Only after the assessment, it can be clearly said that how much illegal property the engineer has earned."

DSP Monitoring Department SK Mahuar speaking about the details of the raid

At the same time, along with dash, papers of 5 expensive luxury vehicles and four-storey houses have been found. All five hundred notes in cash was recovered. Surveillance officials were left dumfounded after this recovery.