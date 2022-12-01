Patna: Five people were caught consuming liquor inside the lock-up of the Excise Department's police station in Paliganj of Patna. The irony is that these people were arrested for violating the liquor prohibition on Tuesday. Following the incident, two policemen were also arrested for dereliction of duty. Paliganj ASP Awadhesh Dixit immediately formed a police team and directed raids. The team raided the lock-up of the Excise Department where five people in the lock-up were caught drinking liquor. During this, five litres of liquor and mobile phones were also recovered. After this two constables, Siyaram Mandal and Chhote Lal Mandal deployed on duty were also arrested for dereliction of duty.

Those arrested include Kundan Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Shahenshah Ansari, Lala Bhadsara, Ramji Manjhi and Sanjay Manjhi. As per the reports, the accused themselves made a video while partying in the lock-up and sent it to their family members assuring them that they were having a good time and they need not worry about them. After that, the video went viral and the incident came to light.