Patna: While hearing the controversial Gaighat shelter home case, the Patna High Court on Friday directed the investigation to be held by a female police officer with a minimum DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police)-level rank. The court also asked for the investigation report to be presented during the next hearing.

The bench also ordered all concerned government departments to present their respective affidavits in the next hearing, including the Department of Social Welfare.

The incident saw the young woman who managed to escape from the shelter level allegations against the owner of the institution, Vandana Gupta, of physically and mentally abusing the girls, as well as drugging them for sexual exploitation.

During the hearing, the HC bench also registered the petition by the victim on the basis of a recommendation by the Patna High Court Juvenile Justice Monitoring Committee.

As per information, the investigation team, constituted by the Social Welfare Department, gave a clean chit to the shelter owner, noting in their report that the victim was prone to lying, inciting other residents and even threatening staff at the institution.

The Patna High Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter on February 3. The HC bench also reprimanded the Director of the Social Welfare Department for the denial of the woman's allegations only by scanning CCTV cameras.