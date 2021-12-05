Patna: After the Bihar government altered the number of deaths due to Corona, the Patna High Court had reprimanded the government for revising the death count in the state. It asked why the government did not include the deaths in Buxar in the government figures. After this rap, the Bihar government admitted that changes happened due to lack of records earlier, however, announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased based on the new count.

Confirming the same, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said, "Compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased based on the new death count in the state. The families of those who died due to corona infection will get a solatium of Rs 4 lakh. After thorough verification, the new data has been uploaded on the website as earlier there was no records for some deaths."

Also Read: Upset with government, RJD to collect Covid death data in Bihar

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health, the number of people who lost their lives in the second and third wave of corona in the state has gone up to 12,089. Till now the figure was 9664. Till December 2, the total number of deaths due to corona in Bihar was 9,664 but on December 3, it was revised to 2,425. The number of deaths due to corona in Bihar has increased by 2,424 in a day.

The Bihar government had revised the death toll due to Corona on June 9, six months later, the death count was again altered from 3931 to 5424. After adding this, a sudden 73 per cent increase was seen in the government figures.