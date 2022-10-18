Patna: The Patna High Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest warrant against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor in a case filed against them in the Begusarai court over "objectionable content" in 'XXX' web series produced by Ekta.

While hearing the matter, the Court also issued a notice to the complainant. On October 14, Supreme Court came down heavily on Ekta Kapoor over the same issue, saying: “She was polluting the minds of the young generation".

Also read: Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor and her mother for web series 'XXX'

“Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?… On the contrary, you are polluting the minds of youngsters.”

Also read: How can there be pre-screening committee for web series, asks SC

Earlier the district court in Bihar's Begusarai issued an arrest warrant after an ex-serviceman, Shambhu Kumar, filed a complaint in 2020 claiming that the series ‘XXX’ (Season 2) contained several objectionable scenes involving a soldier’s wife who is having illicit relations while her soldier husband is on duty. The show aired on OTT platform ALTBalaji.