Patna: A senior lawyer of the Patna High Court was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a law student in Patna who was doing an internship under him. According to police sources, the victim in her written complaint to the Shastri Nagar police station alleged that the lawyer Niranjan Kumar resorted to obscenities with her and even tried to drag her to another room beside his chamber.

They further revealed that the victim has said that she was doing an internship under the accused since December and the incident took place on the last day of the internship at the office of the accused at the Gajadhar apartment near Energy Park.

She further alleged that on Friday Kumar called her to his office and then sent the other students away adding that after everyone else left the room he grabbed her hand and tried to drag her to the adjacent room saying this was her "Guru Dakshina" (homage to teacher).

Police said that the victim somehow managed to flee from the spot and informed the Shastri Nagar police station. Police then swung into action and arrested the accused. They also said that the statement of the victim will soon be recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.