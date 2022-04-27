Patna: The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed Sahara India chief Subrata Roy to appear before it on May 11. Justice Sandeep Kumar, while hearing the cases related to investment in Sahara India, said that there were no further excuses for Subrata Roy, who should appear before the court on a designated date otherwise the court will take strong decisions against him.

The High Court had asked the advocate for Sahara India, Umesh Prasad Singh, to present a blueprint of how Sahara India will be returning the hard-earned money of investors in Bihar.

At present, more than 2,000 cases pertaining to alleged fraud by Sahara India are before the high court, while the actual numbers of duped persons are in lakhs, and many of them have already died.

On April 21, Madhya Pradesh Police reached Lucknow with a non-bailable warrant to arrest Subrata Roy but failed as he was not present there. At present, police and intelligence agencies are trying to find the whereabouts of Sahara Shri.

