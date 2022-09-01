Patna: A local court in Danapur in Patna district on September 1 rejected the bail application of former minister Kartikeya Singh in a kidnapping case, following which he faces prospects of getting arrested at any moment.

Singh, an RJD leader and a close aide to 'bahubali' leader Anant Singh, resigned from the newly formed Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) Government late on August 31. Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had changed his portfolio from law minister to sugarcane minister of the State.

The leader, who is an accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, had become the State's Law Minister in the newly formed Nitish Kumar-led government. He resigned hours after being moved to the Sugarcane Department.

On Thursday, a 2014 kidnapping case of Rajeev Ranjan was heard in the court of Additional District Judge Satyanarayan Shevare at the Danapur Court. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the judge reserved the decision till 4 pm. Subsequently, the verdict rejected the bail plea.

Kartikeya Singh, popularly known as "Kartikeya Master" among his supporters was believed to have been chosen by the RJD as part of Tejashwi Yadav's outreach towards the "Bhumihars", a politically powerful upper caste largely sympathetic towards the BJP.