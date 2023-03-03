Patna (Bihar): Amid the ongoing Bihar migrants' abuse case in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu Police confirmed that videos circulating on social media showing alleged attacks on migrant labourers in the southern state were "false" and "misleading", informed a senior official from the Patna police.

Speaking to the media, Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Patna, JS Gangwar confirmed that police authorities from both states are in touch, while the migrants are currently under the protection of the TN police. "Bihar DGP has spoken to TN DGP. Other senior officers of the Bihar Police are in touch with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Police. The Tamil Nadu Police has said that the said videos are fake and misleading," the ADGP said.

"Videos of some old personal disputes were shot and it was published saying that it is against residents of Bihar. They have said that no such incident has taken place. Tamil Nadu Police is taking action continuously and providing protection," Gangwar further informed.

He further reassured that everyone is safe and there is no problem."Bihar Police is speaking to the people concerned to verify the new reports and trying to find out if there is any problem at all. Right now, nothing as such has come to light," he added.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu clarified that the videos circulating on social media were false and "mischievous." "Somebody in Bihar has posted a false and mischievous video saying that the migrant workers of Bihar are attacked in Tamil Nadu. Two videos are posted and both are false videos," he had said.

He further informed that the two incidents happened earlier in time in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. In both cases, the clash was not between Tamil Nadu people and migrant workers, he clarified. "One was a clash between two groups of Bihar migrant workers and another video was a clash between two local residents of Coimbatore. They are all Tamil Nadu people," DGP Babu said, further claiming that the facts are twisted.

"Here, people are living very peacefully. Law and order is maintained very well in the state of Tamil Nadu. All the people are living in harmony," he added. Tamil Nadu Police's clarification came after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took note of media reports on the videos and directed the state chief secretary and DGP to speak to officials in the Tamil Nadu government and ensure the safety of Bihar labourers.