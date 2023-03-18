Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A patient at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital in Kalaburagi was allegedly raped by a man on Friday evening. The head nurse, who was on night duty, lodged a police complaint with the police and the accused was arrested. The patient, who has been undergoing treatment in the hospital for the last seven months, was allegedly raped by the accused in the female ward. The accused had gone to the hospital for some work.

It was learnt that after roaming the corridors for some time he entered the female ward where he saw the patient. A relative of another patient of the adjacent male ward caught the accused red-handed while committing rape. He then captured the act and his photograph on his mobile phone and submitted it as proof before the hospital staff.

Initially, the accused started quarrelling with the man after he took his photograph. When the staff of the hospital came and enquired, the man showed the photograph and video of the accused. Later, the hospital staff informed the Brahmapura station police. The police reached the spot and took the accused into their custody for questioning.

''We learnt that the woman was undergoing treatment in the hospital for the past seven months. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered by the Brahmapura police. We are gathering information about his background. Also, we are trying to find out as to why the accused come to the hospital. An investigation is being conducted in this connection,'' the police said.

Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Chetan R said, "A case has been registered at Brahmapura Police Station based on the complaint lodged by a nurse at GIMS Hospital. The accused was not admitted to the hospital, but had gone there for some purpose. The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated."