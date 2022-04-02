Warangal: In a shocking incident, a patient died two days after he was bitten by rodents in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Warangal MGM Hospital in Telangana.

The patient identified as Srinivas was bitten by rodents on his legs, arms, and fingers on Thursday. The patient bled severely making his family members worried about his health condition. He was admitted to the ICU of MGM hospital four days ago due to some respiratory and kidney-related issues. An official said Srinivas died during treatment at the hospital on Friday. Family members pleaded with the government for financial help.

