Giridih: A patient admitted at Dumri Referral Hospital in Jharkhand's Giridih died allegedly due to generator failure. The deceased has been identified as Tukwan Mahato, a resident of Jamtara Panchayat.

According to sources, Mahato had trouble breathing and was admitted to Dumri Referral Hospital. Teklal, the son of the deceased said, "After 15 minutes of being admitted, the doctor started the treatment. Mahato faced severe breathing issues, so the doctor started giving him oxygen. Soon after, there was a power outage in the hospital and the patient stopped getting oxygen."

"When asked to run the generator of the hospital, I was told that there was no diesel in it and that it would take some time to put in diesel and start the generator. After this, it took about 10 to 15 minutes to start the generator. Due to this, the patient continued to suffer for oxygen for about 20 minutes, but, in the end, he died due to the non-operation of the generator, "he added.

The Medical Officer in-charge of Referral Hospital Dumri, Dr. Rajesh Mahato said, "Oxygen is kept in the cylinder. The oxygen cylinder gets empty as patients are being treated. At the time when this incident happened, there was some oxygen in the cylinder but, it is easy to install the concentrator, so it was being given oxygen from the concentrator."

When asked about the death due to the non-availability of diesel in the generator, he said, "Diesel remains in the store. It would have taken hardly ten minutes to fill the diesel and run the generator. During this, the patient died."

On the other hand, the Panchayat representatives of the area and the relatives of the deceased also staged a sit-in by accusing the doctor and the hospital manager of negligence.

On being informed, on the instructions of Giridih DC Naman Priyesh Lakra, District Leprosy Officer Kalidas Murmu including Dumri BDO Somnath Bankira, CO Dhananjay Kumar Gupta reached the hospital. In this regard, BDO Somnath Bankira said, "The senior officials will be informed about the whole matter and action will be taken accordingly."