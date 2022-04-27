Mehsana (Gujarat): With the permission of Patidar community leaders, Jashu Patel passed a resolution at at the 84 Kadwa Patidar Samaj Sammelan held at Nugar village in Mehsana of Gujarat. It was decided at the meeting to file a petition with the government to change the legislation on marriages in order to curb the love marriages and love jihad in society.

In the resolution, it was suggested that the government should make the signatures of parents mandatory for love marriages. Those who get married without the consent of their parents should be automatically stripped of their parents' property or inheritance. Of late, so many youths are entering into wedlock with men and women belonging to other religions and castes. This is irking the parents as they are unable to do anything as they are eloping and getting married when the parents did not approve of their marriage.

Therefore, to contain the love marriages, the Patidar community has decided to pass a resolution and petition the Gujarat government to amend the marriage act so that youths who wish to marry against their parents' wish will think twice as they need their consent. Apart from that, they will be deprived of getting a share in ancestral property.

