Patiala Sessions Court defers fact checker Zubair's bail plea hearing to Thursday
Published on: 1 hours ago
Patiala (Punjab): The Sessions Court of Patiala House Court Tuesday deferred the hearing on Alt news co-founder Mohammad Zubair's bail plea to July 14. Earlier, Zubair was arrested in an alleged case of promoting enmity. The Delhi Police counsel on Tuesday sought time to make arguments in the matter and requested the court to take up the matter day after July 14.
