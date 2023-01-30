Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan on Sunday said that the best thing in Pathaan is Jim played by John. "It is difficult to play a negative role. John is the backbone of the movie. He has aced the role and the character of the villain, which is not an easy thing to do. The action sequences have also been done with such excellence," Shahrukh said

He thanked his fans for all the love that his latest blockbuster release movie Pathaan has received so far, while speaking at a press conference held to celebrate the success of the movie. "All of you who are showering us with so much love today through this event, I thank you all on behalf of Deepika, John, Sid, Kjo. I want to say a big thank you for all the love you have given to Pathaan," King Khan said while speaking to his audience. He thanked everyone who supported the movie despite 'all the problems that came its way'.

"I am lucky to have the love that all of you give to me. I come to my balcony when I am sad and I go there when I am sad," Shahrukh said while referring to his balcony Mannat's balcony in Mumbai, from where he generally waves and talks to his fans.

John Abraham, who was also present at the conference and played the antagonist in the movie, said that Shahrukh is not an actor, he is an emotional. Showering praises for King Khan and his element that he continues to flaunt 'even at this age', John Abraham said that he feels grateful to have worked with Shahrukh.

"It feels incredible that the movie has been received so well. It feels like a celebration," actress Deepika Padukone said. Speaking about her chemistry with King Khan, Deepika said that she owes her confidence to Shahrukh. "Shahrukh has given me confidence. I don't think he knows that but its because of his support right from Om Shanti Om that I am so confident today. To know that he will always be there to support me gives me assurance," she said. Khan also owed his confidence to his co-actors.

Pathaan has become the "highest opening weekend" grosser in the history of Hindi cinema with earnings of Rs 542 crore in five days. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), in the five-day extended weekend for Republic Day "Pathaan" registered Rs 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi Rs 58.5 crore, all dubbed versions Rs 2.25 crore), taking the India gross to Rs 70 crore. The overseas gross on day five stands at Rs 42 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 112 crore gross.