Mumbai: NCP leader and MP Sharad Pawar has been summoned by the Patel Commission headed by Justice (retd) J. N. Patel on Wednesday. Pawar has been asked by the Commission to appear before it from May 5 to 6 to testify in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. Earlier, Pawar had given written testimony to the Commission.

The Patel Commission earlier heard the case on February 23 and 24 to record evidence. But Pawar could not appear before it physically and hence sent a written testimony. Now, the Commission has summoned him once again. The panel has so far recorded the testimony of several social organizations including IPS officer Rashmi Shukla and Vishwas Nangre Patil in the case. The commission was appointed by the state government to probe the Bhima Koregaon case.