New Delhi: Passengers on board a Muscat-Cochin Air India flight were evacuated on Wednesday from the Muscat International Airport after smoke was seen billowing out of one of the engines just prior to take off. There were 145 passengers on board, all of whom have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported so far.

"All passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of Air India Express flight (to Cochin) on the runway at Muscat airport. Relief flight to be arranged. We will investigate the incident and also take appropriate action" the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

"The engineering team of the airline is inspecting the aircraft and the incident has been reported to DGCA" Air India, meanwhile, said noting that an alternate flight was being arranged for the passengers to be brought to Cochin.

Also read: First test-flight of Gaganyaan this year: Minister