Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Three passengers died and five others were injured after electricity passed through the bus they were travelling in near Polji Dairy, about 17 km from the Jaisalmer district on Tuesday. According to inputs received from the police, some passengers riding on the roof of the bus came in contact with a high tension power line resulting in electricity passing through the entire bus.

Police reached the spot soon after the mishap and admitted the injured to a local government hospital. Governor Kalraj Mishra has expressed deep sorrow over the accident and has wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. According to the sources, all the passengers on the bus were from Khuiyala and its surrounding villages and were going to Lokdevi.

The deceased have been identified as Ranaram Meghwal and Narayan Ram Meghwal (real brothers), both residents of Khinya village, and Padmaram Meghwal. Meanwhile, one of the five injured has been referred to Jodhpur for specialised treatment.

