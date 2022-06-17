Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Go First Airlines flight that was scheduled to take off on Thursday at 4:05 pm from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi to Ahmedabad was delayed for more than three hours due to a technical glitch. However, after a lot of persuasion by the employees of the airlines, the passengers got down from the flight and created a ruckus.

Go Airlines staff said that "there was a technical glitch in the plane. The plane went off to Ahmedabad after repairing the technical fault." According to the report, Go First Airlines flight G-8768 was scheduled to go from Varanasi airport to Ahmedabad at 4:05 pm. The boarding pass of the passengers who arrived at the airport was issued and the passengers boarded the plane.

After this, when the plane did not depart for Ahmedabad, the passengers were annoyed. When the airline staff informed the passengers to get down from the aircraft they were stubborn about not getting down from the flight. This led to chaos and arguments between airline staff and passengers. The airline staff somehow persuaded all the passengers to get off the plane and took them to the waiting room.

The passengers complained that the Airlines officials had confirmed to the passengers that there would be a delay of 2 hours and the flight would take off for Ahmedabad at 6:00 pm. However, the plane did not take off till 7:30 pm. The frequent travelers with the Go Airlines flight said that the delay of the flight is the same issue every day. Due to this, the passengers have to face difficulties. An attempt was made to talk to the local manager of the airlines Malay Jain, regarding this but he could not be reached.