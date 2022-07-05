Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu): A customer, who booked a cab through the Ola app was beaten to death by the company driver in a dispute over not providing the OTP details correctly in Chengalpattu of Tamil Nadu. The driver had asked for the OTP number but there was some confusion, and when the matter escalated even further, the driver thrashed the passenger to death. The police arrived at the spot and arrested the driver.

Umender, who hails from the Kannivakkam village in Chengalpattu, worked in a private software company in Coimbatore. He had come to his native village for the weekend to spend time with his family. On July 3, Umender, along with his family, i.e., his wife, children, and a few relatives, had come to the city to watch a movie in a theatre on the OMR Road.

Also read: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old girl in Mumbai

After watching the film, Umender booked a cab through the online cab-booking application Ola to return home. As Umender and his family boarded the cab, the driver asked him to provide the OTP details. According to reports, there was some confusion regarding the OTP number, leading to a heated argument between Umender and the driver.

As the matter escalated even further, the two engaged in a physical fight in which Umender suffered multiple injuries. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Upon being notified about the incident, the police arrived on the spot and arrested the Ola cab driver. They launched an investigation into the incident.