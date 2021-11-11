Kathmandu: Pashupatinath-Kashi Vishvanath Amrit Mahotsav Motorcycle Rally was flagged off on Thursday jointly by Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale and Ambassador of India Vinay Mohan Kwatra from the sacred Pashupatinath Temple in the August presence of Venerable Mool Bhatta(Chief Priest) of the Temple.

Nearly 50 Indian and Nepali motorbike enthusiasts are participating in the rally. The rally is aimed at showcasing the profound and timeless people-to-people connection between India and Nepal for further strengthening the mutual cultural relationships. The rally is also intended to increase awareness among youth about the precious religious sentiments and cultural heritage of our two great countries.

Prem Bahadur Ale said "the age-old cultural heritage and civilizational links between India and Nepal. He wished the participants of the bike rally success in their journey." Ambassador of India in his remarks spoke about the special association between Kathmandu and Kashi and the role played by the two ancient temples – Pashupatinath and Kashi Vishwanath in bringing the people of the two countries closer. Ambassador Kwatra also urged the youth of India and Nepal to cherish and preserve this shared cultural wealth. The Chief Priest of Pashupatinath Temple blessed the participants before they set out on this journey.

The participants of the rally would visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on November 13 and perform puja and offer ‘Swachchata Shramdan’ at Dashashvamedha ghat to spread the message of cleanliness. During its journey, the rally would also cross several historically important places: Motihari – where Mahatma Gandhi launched ‘Champaran Satyagraha’ during India’s freedom struggle, Sarnath – the city where Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon, and Gorakhnath Math – a temple highly revered and visited by people from both India and Nepal. The snippets from the journey can be followed on Embassy’s social media handles.

The rally is organized by the Embassy of India, Kathmandu in collaboration with Royal Enfield Kathmandu as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independent India and the history of the remarkable progress of its people.