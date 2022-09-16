Kollam (Kerala): Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh on September 15 informed that the party’s presidential election schedule has been announced.

“We've announced the election schedule. You'll know on October 01 who the candidates are. If there's more than one candidate, election will be held on October 17. If there's no election, you'll have a new Congress president on 2nd October,” he said while addressing a press conference.