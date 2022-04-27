Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): "Religion never teaches us to speak something bad about other religions. We are always ardent supporters of peace and harmony in society. The loudspeakers, which were being used for Azan were following the decibel standards. The blaring of sound from the public address system was in low pitch. To give a message of harmony in society, three loudspeakers were brought down from the Mathura Shahi mosque. Now, only one loudspeaker is used for Azan that, too, only for one minute in a low-pitched sound," said Tanvir Ahmad, secretary of Mathura Shahi mosque, adding, similar to temple premises where one loudspeaker has been kept for religious purposes, we are also using one loudspeaker on the Shahi mosque premises.

Read: Shahi Mosque at Mathura brings down two loudspeakers for the upkeep of communal harmony: Secretary

Tanvir Ahmad, speaking to ETV Bharat, said that such activities have been gaining momentum because elections are drawing closer in some states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra. The recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Kirtan and Bhajans is the cultural heritage of India and it will continue like that. Just as the elections are drawing closer in Maharashtra and Gujarat, political parties are trying to take political mileage out of it.

"Here in Uttar Pradesh also, people tried to vitiate the atmosphere, but they were not successful. Especially in Mathura district, people never objected to Azan or recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. Our city Mathura is a very good example of Hindu Muslim unity. Some political parties to gain political mileage used to foment trouble in society. The holy books such as Quran, Bible, and Guru Granth Sahib, didn't demean others' religion. The people of Mathura are very wise. Among all the Char Dhams, Braj Dham is unique. The Hindu-Muslim bonhomie in our Mathura city is an example for others to follow suit," said Tanvir.