Chandigarh: With Bhagwant Mann is all set to take oath as Chief Minister of Punjab, the process to conduct the bypoll in the Dhuri Lok Sabha seat has started after his resignation on Monday. Mann is to take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16.

Mann, who led AAP to a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, was the AAP's only MP from Punjab to the Lok Sabha from the Dhuri seat in the Sangrur district. After he was elected a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, he had to resign from the post of MP. His resignation on Monday has kicked off the process of holding the bypoll in the Dhuri Lok Sabha seat, which is likely in the next six months.

After his resignation as the Sangrur MP, Mann tweeted, "Promises the people of Sangrur that their voice from the constituency will find an echo in the Lok Sabha. I am an MP of seven years. We have experience in running the administration."

"We are running the government for the third time in Delhi. We are not new. We know how to run the government, " Mann told the media on Monday. According to the election rules, the by-election is to be held within six months after the seat of the public representative becomes vacant. Only in special circumstances, this rule can be changed or the time of the by-election can be extended.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said that the state Congress should camp in the district for the Sangrur Lok Sabha by-elections. The Core Committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal also held a meeting for the Sangrur by-election. As for AAP, Mann has said that the decision over the party candidate will be taken soon and a “strong leader” will be sent from Sangrur to the Lok Sabha.