Chandigarh: In an election, slogans play an important role. A catchy slogan attracts public attention and when people keep saying that slogan they unknowingly help in the winning prospects of parties. Even in history, many parties won elections because of a catchy slogan.

For instance, slogans like 'Garibi Hatao, Indira Lao Desh Bachao' and 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan' are still afresh in the memory of the people. This time in Punjab, too, slogans can be helpful in making a difference to the candidates and political parties, which are in the fray.

In Punjab, use of old slogans has become a thing of the past while new, relatable slogans and futuristic slogans are the order of the day.

In this election, Akali Dal's 'Jo Kiha Oh Kitta, Jo Kahane Oh Karange', BJP's 'Sirjange Navan Punjab, BJP De Naal', Aam Aadmi Party's 'Punjab Di Aan-Ban Shaan, Bhagwant Mann' and Congress's 'Ghar Ghar De Vich Chali Gal Channi Karda Masle Hal' are ruling the roost.

These slogans are being chanted by the supporters of the parties. However, how much the political parties will benefit from these new slogans is remains to be seen.

Other slogans of the Congress include 'Dil wich Punjab ( Punjab in the heart), 'Punjabit Di Jitt h Hovegee (Punjabiat will win'), 'Navi Soch, Nawan Punjab' (New thinking, new Punjab'), 'Punjab Di Chardhi Kalan', 'Congress Mange Sarbat Da Bhala'.

The slogan " Sabh Da bhala' has raked up a controversy. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has objected to the slogan, saying that the slogan of Sikhism has been distorted and it is wrong to use the word "religion" in politics.

In 2017, the Akali Dal had chanted the slogan of 'Raj Nahi Seva', but the Akali Dal lost the 2017 assembly elections. People of the state were fed up with the then ruling Akali Dal. This time the slogans of Akali Dal include 'Jo Kaha Vahi Kiya , 'Jo Kahenge', 'Vahi Karenge', 'Har Punjabi Nu Vishwas, Sukhbir Karega Vikaa', 'Karegee Trakki Apaar, Akali-Baspa Sarkaar', 'Banegee Gall, Niklega Hall, Aa Gya Akali Dal'.

BJP 'Nawa Punjab Bhajpa De Naal' is the slogan and theme song of BJP in the Punjab election. Punjab BJP has released the theme song 'New Punjab with BJP'. Singer Daler Mehndi has sung the BJP's theme song. Through this song, BJP has given the message of the new Punjab. BJP and its allies Punjab Lok Congress and Samyukta Akali Dal have jointly chanted slogans-Big decisions, short gap, creation of new Punjab, 'Sabse Pehle Punjab', 'Soch Vikas Dee', 'Naven Punjab Dee', 'Gall Raaj Dee', 'Gall Punjab Dee'.

Aam Aadmi Party slogans 'Kejriwal-Kejriwal', 'Sara Punjab Tere Naal', 'Punjab Da Maan', "Bhagwant Maan', 'Ik Mouka Kejriwal Nu', 'Pehle Dilli Badli', 'Ab Punjab Badlenge'.

The Samyukta Samaj Morcha, an organisation of farmers, contesting the elections is the only party that has no slogan, rather they focus on a Punjabi leader and let a Punjabi save Punjab.

No party has chanted any slogan on poverty, unemployment, education, inflation and agriculture. Punjab BJP in-charge Gajender Singh Shekhawat, while referring to the BJP's slogan said that BJP would give Punjab a drug-free and corruption-free government. The people of Punjab are also realising this. That is why 5,000 people have left various parties and joined the BJP in the last six months. Shekhawat told that the most important thing is stability and self-reliance, which the Congress government does not have.

According to Dr Sudhir Gupta, a psychiatrist from Chandigarh, slogans not only create an image in the minds of people, but also a perception in the minds of voters. According to him, slogans attract people quickly as they are catchy. Therefore, parties are competing with each other in creating slogans and chanting them with aplomb hoping to win the elections.