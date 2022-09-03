Meerut: Miscreants have allegedly cut the beard of a youth from the minority community on Friday evening. Police sources said that the incident took place in the Bahsuma area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. They also said that based on the complaint of the youth a case has been lodged against unknown miscreants with charges of assault and hurting religious sentiments.

The youth Shahzad, a resident of Bissaula of Inchauli police station area, said that he sells clothes in villages. He was returning home late on Friday evening from the Jhunjhuni canal area after ferrying clothes in the Bhandora village, when four masked youths on two bikes who came from behind.

According to Shahzad, first they tried to rob him but when they found that he had nothing valuable with him, they threw away his cap, and then one of them took out scissors and cut his beard. He further alleged that the miscreants threatened to slit his throat and throw him in the canal before leaving the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident Circle Officer of Mawana Uday Pratap Singh inspected the spot. Inspector Mahaveer Singh asked victim to come to the spot and inspected the area again. The chopped off beard was found near the spot. Singh said that the matter is being investigated and the accused will be nabbed soon.