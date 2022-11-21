Surat/Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the BJP over the alleged targetting of a particular community in relation to the Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi.

Gehlot on Monday said that intercaste and inter-religion marriages have been happening for centuries but the case of Shraddha Walker's murder has been given a "different color." " It is wrong to politicize the incident by linking it to a particular community," said Gehlot.

Particular community being targeted over Shraddha Walker murder: CM Gehlot

The Chief Minister targeted the BJP without directly naming the party. " If you are targetting any community on religious lines and your politics is running on that basis then you are benefitting from it," said Gehlot in Surat. He is currently touring Gujrat.

He also said that it is very easy to mobilize a crowd in the name of religion and caste. " It is very easy to start a fire, but very difficult to douse the flames," said Gehlot.