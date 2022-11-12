New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to all voters in Himachal Pradesh to participate in the voting process and create a new record of voting. "Today is the polling day for all the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting. My special wishes to all the youth of the state who voted for the first time on this occasion," he tweeted in Hindi ahead of polling on Saturday.