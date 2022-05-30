Bangalore: Meghana KT, a specially-abled woman from Peiriyapatna taluka of Mysore district has secured 425th in Union Public Service Commission 2021. The woman who is partially blind with 70 per cent loss of vision has not allowed her disability to obstruct her path and clinched success.

Meghana's parents - Tandava Murthy and Navaneetha are overjoyed with their daughter's performance, but this is not new for them, as in UPSC 2020 also Meghana had secured 465th rank.

Currently, Meghana works at the Treasury Department of the Karnataka Government after clearing Karnataka Public Service Commission, there also she secured 11th rank. This year a total of 27 candidates from Karnataka had cleared UPSC 2021.